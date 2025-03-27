CM likely to keep edn portfolio with himself

Hyderabad: Amid reports of reshuffle of the portfolios soon after cabinet expansion next week, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hinted at keeping the important Education portfolio with him only and introduce revolutionary reforms in education to provide quality education to the poorer sections. Currently, the CM holds Home, Education and MA&UD portfolios.

Participating in a debate in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister said that the 2021 National Achievement Survey report said 75 percent of the students studying in Classes III and V lacked minimum basic knowledge in any subject. The data revealed that Telangana ranked 36th in Telugu, English and Hindi in Class III and 35th and 36th in Mathematics and EVS respectively. Telangana ranks 36th in Telugu, English and Hindi in Class V, 35th in Mathematics and 36th in EVS.

The number of students enrolled in government schools also decreased by 6.50 lakh, the CM said that despite huge spending, successive governments failed to strengthen the education sector. “Need to introduce revolutionary reforms in the education system. Political parties are obstructing the government from introducing education reforms for political gains. The education system cannot be reformed if we think from a political perspective”.

Appealing to members to give suggestions in writing to strengthen the education system, Revanth Reddy said that the government will consider the suggestions and prepare a Policy document. “We will never be able to reform the education system if we don’t make a decision today. We will betray future generations if we do not take initiative now”, the CM said.

Stating that the government was planning to set up a Mining University in Kothagudem, the CM affirmed, “I will keep the education department with me in the future as well and work hard to provide quality education to the poor”.