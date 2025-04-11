Coal workers are real warriors: Kishan Reddy

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, visited the Gevra mine, the second-largest coal mine in the world, on Thursday. During his visit, officials presented an overview of various activities at the mine, and he inspected ongoing mining operations that utilise the ‘Blast Free Surface Miner Technology’ with heavy machinery. Kishan Reddy also examined the first-mile connectivity and the environmentally friendly public transport connectivity programme in the area. He engaged with machine operators to inquire about the performance of the equipment.

The Minister expressed appreciation for the workers, employees, and female staff members for their dedicated efforts towards the country’s energy security. He shared lunch with the workers and took selfies with them to celebrate their contributions.

Additionally, Kishan Reddy inspected an area where trees were grown using the Miyawaki method and inaugurated the Kalyan Mandapam, which was specially built for the workers and employees. He emphasised the crucial role of the electricity sector in ensuring energy security in the country, noting that over 70 per cent of the energy needs are met through coal.

He underscored the importance of achieving sustainability in mining activities and the necessity of appropriate planning. Kishan Reddy highlighted that the Gevra mines are a source of pride for the country and play a vital role in meeting national energy demands.

He said the dedicated hard work of coal miners was essential in ensuring a steady coal supply to meet the rising demand for electricity. Participants in the visit included Coal India Limited Chairman P M Prasad, Joint Secretary of the Automobile Department B P Pati, SECL CMD Harish Duhan and other officials.