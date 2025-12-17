Collector Inspects Polling Material Distribution, Stresses Smooth Conduct of Gram Panchayat Elections

Gadwal: On Tuesday, the district Collector BM Santosh inspected the polling material distribution center set up at the ZPHS premises of the 10th Battalion in Erravalli mandal, in connection with the third phase of Gram Panchayat elections. He advised Presiding Officers and polling staff to carefully verify all polling materials as per the checklist and immediately inform the Returning Officers if any item was missing. He emphasized that officials should carry all required materials to avoid difficulties at polling stations.

The Collector reviewed reporting at the reserved counter and stated that officials would be deployed as required in respective Gram Panchayats. He also inspected ballot papers, election forms, covers, and other materials at the special counter, and reviewed voter lists village- and ward-wise, issuing necessary instructions.

He said Zonal Officers would assist polling teams in proceeding route-wise to their respective polling stations after reporting at the distribution center. Officials were advised to clarify any doubts with Returning Officers at the center itself. He directed polling staff to reach their assigned polling stations by Tuesday evening and make necessary arrangements to begin polling at 7:00 am on Wednesday.

The Collector informed that adequate police security has been arranged from the time polling teams depart with materials until the completion of counting and return to the reception center. He instructed police officials to pay special attention to sensitive polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Election officials Nushita, Naresh, and other staff were present during the inspection..