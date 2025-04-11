Collector Santosh Calls for Coordinated Action to Eliminate Malnutrition During Poshan Pakhwada 2025

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh has directed officials to effectively implement the Poshan Pakhwada campaign to eliminate malnutrition among pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, ensuring their complete health and well-being.

On Friday, a district-level convergence meeting was held at the IDOC office meeting hall under the auspices of the Women and Child Welfare Department. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that Poshan Pakhwada 2025 is being observed from April 8 to April 22. He emphasized the critical importance of the first 1,000 days—from the beginning of pregnancy to a child's second birthday—in the overall development of a child.

The Collector instructed officials to identify pregnant women, lactating mothers, infants, and adolescent girls suffering from nutritional deficiencies and take necessary healthcare measures. He directed the Medical and Health Department to provide details of malnourished pregnant women to the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) and ensure proper nutritional support is provided.

He further emphasized sharing details of malnourished and stunted children between the ICDS and the Health Department so that appropriate medical tests and interventions can be carried out. He also stressed the importance of ensuring uninterrupted supply of Iron-Folic Acid (IFA) tablets to pregnant women.

The Collector called for large-scale awareness programs about Poshan Pakhwada and ordered that activities be conducted in coordination with all departments from village to district level as per the pre-decided schedule. He instructed the electricity department to ensure power supply to all Anganwadi centers that currently lack electricity within a week.

Officials from all line departments were instructed to coordinate and implement the Poshan Pakhwada campaign effectively across the district.

During the meeting, a PowerPoint presentation was made detailing the themes of Poshan Pakhwada 2025.

Attendees at the meeting included: Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, District Welfare Officer Sunanda, officials from various departments, CDPOs, and others.