Cong demands KTR’s response to Ramesh’s claims on BRS-BJP merger

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Sunday demanded that the BRS working president K T Rama Rao respond to Anakapalli MP, CM Ramesh’s claims of BRS-BJP merger proposal by BRS leadership in the past.

Govt Whip Aadi Srinivas questioned KTR’s silence over the issue. He demanded that KTR reveal whether it was true that he went to CM Ramesh’s house and offered to merge BRS with BJP. He asked if it was true that KTR told Andhra Pradesh’s BJP MP that if the cases against Kavitha were dropped, the BRS leadership would consider merging their party with BJP. Aadi Srinivas demanded KTR to speak up the truth.

The Vemulawada MLA opined that the pink party’s relationship with Telangana and its people were severed once the name of the newly formed party was replaced with Bharat. He also urged BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to end silence over the matter. He recalled how KCR betrayed Congress party and its leader Sonia Gandhi following formation of Telangana, as he had failed to keep his word of merging his party with Congress.

Choppadandi MLA M Satyam while pointing out that there has been no feud between two parties for the past ten years held that CM Ramesh’s statement vindicated the claims of Congress. “CM Ramesh claimed that the BRS leadership offered to merge with BJP, if KCR’s family is spared from ED and CBI. Is it true that KTR met CM Ramesh? Is it true that discussions took place?” he asked. Satyam while referring to Bandi Sanjay’s statement over the issue felt that even Telangana’s MP statements strengthened the claims of CM Ramesh.