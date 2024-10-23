Conspiracy or hatred?: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: UnionMinister of Coal and Minies G Kishan Reddy took to the social media handle X and criticised that the police under the Congress government in Telangana are hell-bent and going all out in harassing and trying to book the activists of various Hindu organisations.

After filing the FIR (three crimes for one incident), under Sections 173 and 176 of BNSS, the police, late at night, on Monday modified and added Section 109 (attempt to murder) with the only intention of harassing the members of the Hindu organisations.

He asked whether the police action was a conspiracy or hatred, and the anti-Hindu government of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had a lot to answer.