  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Conspiracy or hatred?: Kishan Reddy

Conspiracy or hatred?: Kishan Reddy
x
Highlights

UnionMinister of Coal and Minies G Kishan Reddy took to the social media handle X and criticised that the police under the Congress government in Telangana

Hyderabad: UnionMinister of Coal and Minies G Kishan Reddy took to the social media handle X and criticised that the police under the Congress government in Telangana are hell-bent and going all out in harassing and trying to book the activists of various Hindu organisations.

After filing the FIR (three crimes for one incident), under Sections 173 and 176 of BNSS, the police, late at night, on Monday modified and added Section 109 (attempt to murder) with the only intention of harassing the members of the Hindu organisations.

He asked whether the police action was a conspiracy or hatred, and the anti-Hindu government of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had a lot to answer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick