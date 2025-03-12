Corrupt public reps, officials will face strict action, warns Naini

Hanamkonda: Warangal West MLA, Nayani Rajender Reddy, on Tuesday warned that strict action will be taken against public representatives and officials involved in corruption.

At a review meeting for the constituency held at the KUDA office attended by Mayor Gundu Sudhara-ni, chairman Inagala Venkat Ram Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, the MLA instructed officials to immediately start pending development projects in the constituency before the new budget is introduced. He urged officials to focus on progress of projects funded under the Smart City initiative. Regarding road expansion and Bhadrakali development, he emphasised the need to provide double-bedroom houses to those losing their homes. Officials informed that 75% of the Bhadrakali Bund pro-ject had been completed.

The MLA directed officials to take special measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply for city resi-dents. He instructed them to repair defunct borewells immediately and approve new ones where necessary. Reddy urged them to pay special attention to the issues for the next three months.

In view of summer vacations, he suggested undertaking maintenance works in 24 major parks across the constituency.

He called for collective efforts of municipal, KUDA and Horticulture department offi-cials to enhance greenery in the city and establish a new trend in plant cultivation and environmental sustainability