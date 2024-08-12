Live
- Gadwal District Police Taking Swift Action to Resolve Public Grievances
- Aija Fishermen's Association Submits Petition to Stop Illegal Soil Transportation from Bingi Doddi Reservoir.
- India’s Independence Day 2024: 77th or 78th? Unveiling the Truth
- Bengaluru has enough water Linganamakki and Meke Daatu are anti-environment environment-IISc scientist
- Bizz Buzz: Embarking on a new journey with a new identity
- Madras High Court quashes defamation case against AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam
- Criminals are fearless now: Congress’s Alka Lamba speaks out on Kolkata doc's murder
- Truly captivating: Gautam Adani after hosting British Envoy to India
- Mysterious Illness Plagues Bonkur Village
- Sancta Maria Students Excel at ISP MUN Summer Camp at UC Berkeley
Just In
D C orders the officials to assure immediate response for the issues received in Praja Vani
District Collector BM. Santosh has directed the concerned officials to take immediate action on the applications received from the public.
Gadwal: District Collector BM. Santosh has directed the concerned officials to take immediate action on the applications received from the public.
On Monday, the District Collector participated in the 'Prajavani' program held at the IDOC meeting hall, where he received various public grievances. During the event, the District Collector emphasized the importance of promptly addressing the applications submitted by the public to resolve various issues in the district. He instructed the officials to review the applications as quickly as possible and to resolve them immediately if they fall within their jurisdiction. If not, the officials were advised to provide appropriate guidance to the applicants.
The District Collector noted that a total of 35 complaints were received during the Prajavani program on Monday. He ordered the officials to ensure that these applications are not kept pending and are resolved swiftly.
The event was attended by Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Special Deputy Collector Srinivasa Rao, RDO Ram Chander, district officials from various departments, and other dignitaries.