D C orders the officials to assure immediate response for the issues received in Praja Vani

Gadwal: District Collector BM. Santosh has directed the concerned officials to take immediate action on the applications received from the public.

On Monday, the District Collector participated in the 'Prajavani' program held at the IDOC meeting hall, where he received various public grievances. During the event, the District Collector emphasized the importance of promptly addressing the applications submitted by the public to resolve various issues in the district. He instructed the officials to review the applications as quickly as possible and to resolve them immediately if they fall within their jurisdiction. If not, the officials were advised to provide appropriate guidance to the applicants.

The District Collector noted that a total of 35 complaints were received during the Prajavani program on Monday. He ordered the officials to ensure that these applications are not kept pending and are resolved swiftly.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Special Deputy Collector Srinivasa Rao, RDO Ram Chander, district officials from various departments, and other dignitaries.