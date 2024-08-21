DC B. M.Santosh Orders Fast-Tracking of LRS Applications

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to expedite the resolution of applications filed under the Land Regularization Scheme (LRS).

During a training program held on Wednesday in the conference hall of the Collector's office, the District Collector addressed members of the team responsible for land regularization, including officials from Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, and Municipal departments. He emphasized the importance of downloading and using the mobile app to process LRS applications efficiently. The Collector urged officials to thoroughly review the applications in line with government guidelines and ensure that all details are accurately entered online.

He instructed the team to consider key factors such as survey numbers, plot application numbers, road width, and Inam land while processing applications. The Collector stressed the importance of verifying whether the land in question is private or government-owned before proceeding with regularization. He made it clear that government land should not be regularized under any circumstances. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of completing the LRS process in a transparent and swift manner, with no room for errors.

Only applications submitted in 2020 should be considered for regularization, and the necessary documents must be thoroughly verified, he added. The Collector instructed the team to work in coordination and aim to resolve at least 100 applications on the first day.

The team members were provided with a PowerPoint presentation to enhance their understanding of the LRS process and the resolution of applications.

Additional Collectors Srinivas Rao (Revenue) and Narsing Rao (Local Bodies), District Panchayati Officer Shyam Sundar, and District Town Planning Officer Kurumayya, among others, attended the meeting.