District SP Orders Swift Action on Pending Cases and Property Crimes; Emphasizes Road Safety Measures in Monthly Crime Review

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has instructed police officials to take concrete steps to control property crimes and initiate special measures to prevent road accidents in the district.

On Thursday, the District SP chaired the monthly crime review meeting at the conference hall of the District Police Office, where he reviewed case registrations and investigations across all police stations.

During the meeting, SP Rao thoroughly examined the number of cases registered in the previous month as well as the pending Under Investigation (UI) cases. He emphasized the need for transparent and speedy investigation of these cases. He gave several instructions regarding the precautions to be taken during investigations and the importance of proper documentation.

The SP also scrutinized data related to road accident cases in the district. He stressed the need for installing barricades in accident-prone areas and advised identifying and tracing vehicles involved in hit-and-run cases to ensure justice. He instructed teams to intensify vehicle checks across the district and strictly enforce Drunk and Drive regulations.

Awareness programs should be launched through SHE Teams and cultural groups to educate drivers and the general public about traffic rules. SP Rao emphasized the need to extend these awareness efforts to all drivers within police station jurisdictions.

Highlighting the importance of technology, he urged officers to familiarize themselves with the CCTNS 2.0 system and ensure that every case file is uploaded accurately into the system.

To combat property-related crimes, the SP directed officials to gather intelligence about inter-state property crime gangs and focus on resolving related cases with special strategies. He called for an increase in beat patrols and proactive measures to prevent property crimes.

He also instructed that each police station must have functioning CCTV cameras. Non-working cameras should be repaired immediately. Arrests of suspects in registered cases should not be delayed, and UI cases should be investigated fairly with timely submission of charge sheets to the court.

Furthermore, SP Rao highlighted the importance of respectful behavior by police personnel at station receptions. He instructed that staff be regularly trained to interact courteously with complainants. Regular communication with court officials is essential to keep legal case records up to date.

The meeting was attended by DSP Mogilayya, Circle Inspectors Ravi Babu (Alampur), Srinivas (Gadwal), Tata Babu (Shanti Nagar), RI Venkatesh, CCS Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, and several Sub-Inspectors from various police stations.