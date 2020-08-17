DRF in action, clears stagnation, tree falls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Disaster Response Force teams are working round-the-clock in view of the incessant rains in the city. Tree falls, water stagnations and citizen assistance calls are being attended to on priority.

Counting from 6 am on August 15 to 6 am on August 16, around 60 complaints were received and addressed in no time.

"We are prepared for all contingencies. On an average, hourly 5 complaints were received yesterday and we successfully cleared all the complaints in no time, overall 61 complaints of tree felling were reported in last 24 hours and we will remain alert for 24 hours, any complaints citizens can report to us by dialing 040-29555500 for assistance," said Vishwajith Kampati, Director, EV&DM.

3 DRF teams rushed to Warangal

EVDM Director Vishwajit Kompati said GHMC has sent three DRF teams to Warangal city on the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao to take part in the government's relief and rehabilitation efforts to cope with the incessant rains.

He said the teams would reach Warangal by 6 pm. About 40 personnel left Hyderabad with three DRF vehicles, a boat and other equipment.He said the teams would take part in flood relief operations undertaken by the Warangal officials. The teams have 40 workers to conduct rescue measures and clear waters they informed. The GHMC has 13 DRF teams in the city for any such operations the officials informed.