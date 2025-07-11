Form Cong committees at all levels: Srilatha Reddy

Wanaparthy: “Mandal-level, village-level, and booth-level committees should be formed immediately,” said Congress district women’s president Srilatha Reddy on Thursday.

Speaking at a district-level women’s meeting at the local MLA camp office, she emphasised that the government introduced several schemes for women’s empowerment; women should work hard to ensure their full implementation at village level. She said there are many opportunities for self-employment under SHGs and urged women to make use of them.

Reddy stressed that to move forward in villages the committees must be completed first and called upon everyone to focus on formation of committees. She noted that in the upcoming local body elections, women’s groups in the party will play a crucial role and urged everyone to participate actively. “Every woman working for the party will be given special recognition,” she added.