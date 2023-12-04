From a high of 88 in 2018 to a new low of 39 in 2023

Hyderabad: It was an unlucky third time for the BRS which had enjoyed two terms in office after formation of Telangana. The party had to face a setback in State from a high rise of 88 in 2018 to a new low of 39 in 2023, with six ministers biting the dust.

The only solace for the party was in the capital city where it retained almost all seats showing supremacy in Hyderabad.

Ministers who lost include S Niranjan Reddy (Wanaparthy), V Srinivas Goud (Mahbubnagar), E Dayakar Rao (Palakurthy), Koppula Eshwar (Dharmapuri), AIndrakaran Reddy (Nirmal) and Puvvada Ajay (Khammam).

According to the locals, the ministers faced the wrath with their arrogance in their respective constituencies.

There was big opposition to Srinivas Goud in Mahbubnagar where it was alleged that his brother was involved in threatening and using the police against villagers.

Similarly, there were allegations of not taking care of the cadre by Indrakaran Reddy, Dayakar Rao and Ajay Kumar.

Ministers like KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, G Kamalakar and Ch Malla Reddy retained their seats. Speaker P Srinivas Reddy and his deputy T Padma Rao Goud also retained their seats.

Nine of the 12 Congress MLAs who joined the BRS in the past lost election showing anger the public had against them.

The defeated legislators were Chirumurthy Lingaiah, B Haripriya Naik, B Harshvardhan, RegaKanta Rao, K Upender Reddy, Pilot Rohit Reddy, Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, J Surender, GandraVenkataramana Reddy. Only D Sudheer Reddy and P Sabita Indra Reddy won.

Interestingly, the candidates changed by the BRS won except in one segment. K Vijeyudu emerged victor from Alampur where the party changed Abraham. Similarly, in JangaonMuthireddyYadagiri Reddy was changed and PallaRajeshwar Reddy was given the ticket. Kadiyam Srihari was successful from Station Ghanpur in place of T Rajaiah.

Sunitha Lakshma Reddy won from Narsapur in place of Madan Reddy, Dr Sanjay won Koratla, who was replaced after a request from his father K Vidyasagar Rao. AtramSakku who was replaced with Kova Lakshmi won from Asifabad, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was successful from Dubbaka, Badaru Lakshma Reddy, who replaced Bheti Subhash Reddy in Uppal, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, who replaced with MynampallyHanmanth Rao, also won. However, two changed candidates, JohonsonBhukya Naik and ChelmedaLakshminarasimha Rao lost.