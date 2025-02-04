GITAM to host 2-day workshop on ‘LLMs and Generative AI’

Hyderabad: The Department of Mathematics at GITAM School of Science, Hyderabad, is holding a two-day national workshop on ‘LLMs and Generative AI’ on February 13-14 at its campus. This workshop aims to provide participants with a robust foundation in Large Language Models (LLMs) and the transformative world of Generative AI.

The workshop will cover a range of critical topics, including introduction to LLMs, generative AI, ethics and challenges in AI, real-world applications and case studies. Participants will also have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge advancements in AI, including transformer architectures, generative text models, and multimodal AI applications across various domains.

The workshop is open to academicians, research scholars, BTech, MTech, and MSc level students engaged in the fields of AI and Data Science. Registration is open until February 11. For details, contact the workshop coordinators Dr. Krishna K at 99080 85343 or Dr D Mallikarjuna Reddy at 98493 17334, Emails: [email protected]/ [email protected].