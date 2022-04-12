Governor visits remote tribal habitation of Pusukunta

Hyderabad: Continuing her visits to the remote tribal habitations in the State, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited the Pusukunta Konda Reddi tribal habitation in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

In a difficult journey into the thick reserved forests on rough terrain, the Governor made a daring visit to the remote tribal habitation Pusukunta, which is located 10 km deep inside the thick forests.

Overjoyed by the visit of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the people of the particularly vulnerable tribal group belonging to the Konda Reddi tribe extended an enthusiastic, rousing, and traditional welcome to her.

The Konda Reddi tribe people in their traditional attire and the traditional musical instruments dancing to their musical drum beats extended a hearty welcome to the Governor, who joined in their welcome dance for a minute.

The sleepy remote tribal habitation came alive with a festive mood with the arrival of scores of visitors and series of initiatives being launched there.

The visit was as part of the nutritional status improvement intervention pilot project taken up by the Governor in the adopted tribal habitations of Pusukunta and Gogulapudi in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor stated that the visit to the remote tribal habitation would remain etched in her memory forever and termed the visit as truly memorable.

She called for sustained and collective efforts for the all-round development of the tribal habitations and emphasized on providing required medical facilities.

"Your (particularly vulnerable tribal group people) health, nutrition, education, livelihoods and your wellbeing are one of my top priorities. Not only as the Governor but as a doctor also, I am concerned about your health, nutrition and wellbeing," she added.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that she had a special place for the particularly vulnerable tribal group people in her heart.

"Serving the Aadivasis gives me immense sense of satisfaction and I appeal to all to join hands for their wellbeing," she said.

The Governor stated that she was humbled to get such a hearty and traditional welcome from the Aadivasi Konda Reddi people at Pusukunta.

"Based on the success of the pilot project, similar initiatives will be extended to other remote tribal habitations with a special care for the vulnerable tribal groups in the State," the Governor said.

Rs 44 Lakh grant for developmental works: During her three-hour long visit to the Pusukunta, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan handed over a cheque for Rs 44.32 Lakh for the development of the adopted tribal habitations. The Governor made this financial gesture from her discretionary grant.

Foundation for Community Halls and classroom: As part of the visit, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan laid the foundation stone for the construction of one community hall each at Pusukunta and Gogulapudi habitations for the benefit of the Konda Reddi community people. The Governor also laid a foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms in the primary school of the Pusukunta.

EV Ambulances: The Governor also handed over two Electric Vehicle three-wheeler auto rickshaw ambulances to the tribal habitations. The EV ambulances will help shift the patients in need from the remote habitations and for other community use purposes.

Visit to the Dwellings: The Governor visited some dwellings of the Konda Reddis in Pusukunta to get the firsthand experience of their life, living and other livelihood conditions and the tribal women and others were surprised and were overjoyed by her visit to their dwellings and to have an interaction with them.

Health Camp detects brain tumor and abdominal tumor patients

The ultra sound scanning tests and other diagnostic tests carried out by the team of doctors from the ESIC Medical College at Pusukunta detected one brain tumor case and two abdominal tumor cases, while more than 75 per cent of them were found to be suffering from anaemia.

While assuring the required medical help to the needy patients, the Governor also distributed Mahua Laddu, health and hygiene kits to the tribal women with an aim to improve their nutritional status.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited the renovated model Anganwadi Centre set up in the tribal habitation and had interacted with the children and staff.

She had also visited the primary school and laid the foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms.

Large number of Aadivasi tribal people from the Pusukunta, Gogulapudi and other adjoining tribal habitations thronged the village and a massive number of people vied with each other to greet the Governor with the bouquets made up of colorful wild forest flowers and showered flower petals on the Governor all along.

Governor joins the people for lunch: The Governor joined hundreds of Konda Reddi people and others at the venue for the lunch organized at Pusukunta.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) state branch chairperson Ajay Mishra, and other senior officials of the district administration, police, ITDA, IRCS, NSS volunteers from Kakatiya University and a host of local public representatives were among others who were present on the occasion. (INN)