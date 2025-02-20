HC directs ex-MLA and family to face trial in criminal case

Hyderabad: The HC single bench of Justice Lakshman directed Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy, former MLA (BRS) and his family members, to “face trial” in a criminal case registered by the Chevella police for encroaching 20.2 acres in survey numbers 32, 35, 36 and 38 in Urlapally village, Chevella, belonging to Samu Damodar Reddy.

The judge declined his plea to “quash” the proceedings in FIRs 175 and 190/2024 and directed the petitioners to face trial making it clear that the relief sought cannot be granted under Section 482 of CrPC by directing the IO not to arrest them. He cited the Supreme Court judgement to say when there is an alternative remedy of Section 438 of Cr.PC the petitioners have to avail such remedy.

The judge heard two criminal petitions filed by Reddy, his wife and watchman, seeking a direction to quash the proceedings in two FIRs registered against them by the Mokila and 190 by the Chevella police.