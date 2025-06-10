HC directs Kaushik Reddy to face trial in criminal case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday directed Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy to face trial in the criminal case registered against him in Kamalapur PS. However, the court quashed offences registered against him U/s. 188 IPC. Justice Lakshman heard the criminal petition filed by Reddy seeking “stay” on all further proceedings in CC No 268/2024 pending before the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Court at Nampally, including his appearance before the court.

The case was registered during the 2023 Assembly elections which he contested as BRS candidate. The petitioner had released a video on November 28 delivering a short message to the voters asking them to ‘vote’ for him so that he wins. He was also seen threatening them to vote for him, failing which, he will die. His words were “if you don’t vote for me, then, you will have to attend my funeral procession”.

Justice Lakshman, though quashed the offences against Reddy, directed the investigation officer to probe contents of the video. After the video went viral on social media platforms, in utter disregard to the model code of conduct. Gunde Babu, MCC nodal officer, Kamalapur (Hanumakonda) gave a police complaint. A case was registered against Reddy U/s. 171-C, 171-F r/w. 188 IPC, 506 IPC and Sec. 123(2) of Representation of Peoples Act 1951 in the FIR no. 247/2023.