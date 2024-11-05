HCSC to host 'HACK Summit' tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is set to host HACK (Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge) Summit 2024 on November 6 at The Park Hotel in Somajiguda. Minister for IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, will be the chief guest for the summit.

This premier event will bring together industry experts, government officials, and thought leaders to discuss the current state of cybersecurity. Further, they will deliberate on strategies to bridge the skill gap in the field, protecting businesses and citizens alike from cyber threats.

CV Anand, chairman of HCSC, DG, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, said, "Our commitment to cyber safety extends beyond policing—it's about fostering a culture of vigilance where every citizen becomes a custodian of digital security. I invite you to join us at the HCSC Cybersecurity Summit 2024 to participate in the movement to secure our digital future. Together, we can strengthen India's fight against cybercrime."

C Shekar Reddy, general secretary, HCSC, said, "The Cybersecurity Summit serves as a critical platform for knowledge-sharing, equipping participants with effective strategies to combat cyber threats. By bringing experts and stakeholders together, we are strengthening our commitment to building a resilient digital landscape for Hyderabad."

During the HACK 2.0 Summit 2024, panel discussions will be held on emerging cyber threats and Al's role in cybersecurity, fireside chats will be conducted with celebrities and leaders on digital safety, live demos will be demonstrated, showcasing the latest cybersecurity tools, and networking opportunities will be provided with cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and government officials.

Other eminent speakers from the industry and government bodies will be present.