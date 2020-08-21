Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal questions ban on setting up Ganesh pandals

Hyderabad: State Bajrang Dal president Subhash Chander on Thursday questioned the government for denying permission for Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the last minute when all arrangements were made by the pandal organisers.



Subhash Chander said that at a time when the organisers have paid for Ganesh idols, decoration of pandals and for others, the state government is asking them not to have pandals. "First, the government allowed the organisers to have pandals after having meeting with the organisers and at a time when the festival is approaching, how can the authorities deny the permission," said Subhash Chander alleging that there was no planning by the government.

The Bajrang Dal president criticised the police authorities destroying pandals in districts, binding over the organisers and alleged that the government was hurting the sentiments of Hindus. "The TRS leaders have celebrated their birthdays by having parties inviting hundreds of people. The police allowed permission to festivals like Ramzan, Bakrid. The Ganesh pandals will not have more than five to six persons," said Subhash Chander, demanding the government to give permission as they would be installing small idols.