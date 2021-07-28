Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Jeedimetla industrial area

A major fire broke out at Nasense Lab Pvt Ltd here at Jeedimetla industrial area on Wednesday. Explosion of reactors is said to be the cause of the fire.



While three people -- Hari Prasad, Arjun and Mahish Baski sustained serious injuries, another worker, Vijay went missing.

Locals alerted the fire department following which four fire engines rushed to the spot. The fire fighters took up the measures to not to spread the fire to seven more reactors in the company.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.