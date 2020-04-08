Hyderabad: Niloufer Hospital gets disinfecting chamber

Hyderabad: Niloufer Hospital on Tuesday became the first hospital in the State to keep a disinfecting chamber to fight Covid-19 courtesy two doctors working in the facility.

Dr Pavithra and Dr Bibi Jani, both RMOs at Niloufer, have zeroed in on this idea after watching a disinfecting chamber installed near a vegetable market in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu that went viral on social media recently.

Elaborating the details, RMO Dr Pavithra said that water mixed with one percent of Hypochlorite is sprinkled on all those entering into the hospital at the main entrance. Even if any Covid-19 suspected case walks in, as the hospital is regularly flooded with patients and attendants, the disinfectant kills any virus or bacteria that might be present on their dresses, hands etc thus acting as a shield not only to doctors and medical staff but also for other patients visiting the hospital.

Without making any delay, the two doctors consulted some technical experts and got the model installed at the hospital by spending their own money. Meanwhile, HoD(Pediatrics) Dr Ravi Kumar stated that there is no shortage of PPEs and N95 masks in Niloufer.