Hyderabad: Woman & son found hanged in Filmnagar
Highlights
The relatives of the woman alleged that the she took the extreme step due to the harassment from her husband and in-laws
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a woman along with her child reportedly were found dead at their house in Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills on Friday night.
According to the sources, the woman identified as Sirisha (22) was married to Vishwanath about four years ago and the couple have a son Manish aged about three years.
It is learnt that on Saturday night, the woman along with her son hanged themselves to the ceiling fan using a saree.
The family members who found them hanging later informed the police about it late in the night. The Filmnagar police reached the spot and shifted bodies to mortuary. A case is booked.
