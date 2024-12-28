Indiramma illu survey should be completed in time, collector

Wanaparthy District: On Saturday, the Collector inspected the Indiramma Indla app survey at Annaram Thanda, Kethapalli and Vipanagandla mandal centers under Panagal mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered suspension of panchayat secretaries and other staff who are staying on unauthorized leave without participating in duties. He said that MPDOs and MROs should monitor the Indiramma Indla survey every day. He advised that the staff conducting the survey must have a list of houses related to the Indiramma Indla survey and conduct the survey accordingly. The Collector instructed the District Panchayat Officer to take action against those who are negligent in their duties. He said that all kinds of steps should be taken to complete the Indiramma Indla survey quickly. The Collector instructed the survey staff to complete the target set for them every day.

Panagal Mandal MRO Satyanarayana Reddy, MPDO Govinda Rao, Vipanagandla MPDO Srinivas, MRO, other officials and others were with the Collector.