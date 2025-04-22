Jeevan Reddy criticises MLA Sanjay: ‘Will you bring development now after ten years of inaction?’

Senior Congress leader and MLA T Jeevan Reddy criticised BJP leader and MLA Bandi Sanjay Kumar, questioning his role in the region’s development over the past decade. Speaking at a public gathering, Jeevan Reddy asked, “What development did Sanjay bring in the last ten years? Will he suddenly bring change now?”

Jeevan Reddy challenged Sanjay's political experience, saying, “Does Sanjay have more experience than us?” He further stated that the Congress came to power by fighting against ten years of misrule by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). “We fought against the BRS regime’s atrocities and came to power through the people’s support,” he said.

Referring to the scale of political competition he faces, Jeevan Reddy remarked, “I am not competing with ordinary leaders. I am facing opponents at the level of the Chief Minister.”

He also drew comparisons with the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, stating, “Even in terms of development, I competed with YSR. That is the level of work I have done.”

The comments come as political parties in Telangana gear up for the next phase of political campaigning, with leaders intensifying their war of words across constituencies.