Jogulamba Gadwal Police Solve Bike Theft Case, Arrest Six Accused

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal police successfully cracked a major bike theft case, arresting six members of a gang responsible for the theft of 35 motorcycles worth approximately ₹30 lakhs. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, revealed the details at a press conference.





On 28.11.2024, G. Renuka, a resident of Harijanwada, Ramnagar, Gadwal, filed a complaint at the Gadwal Town Police Station. She reported that her Yamaha Fascino scooter, valued at ₹40,000, had been stolen from outside her house on 13.11.2024. Based on her complaint, a case (Cr.No 301/2024) was registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Details of the Accused

1. Gandhi Chinna, R/O Chintalapet, Gadwal

2. Nagaraju, R/O Chintalapet, Gadwal

3. Vamshi (absconding), R/O 2nd Railway Gate, Gadwal

4. Rafi, R/O Nallakunta, Gadwal

5. Naveen, R/O Dantanur, Madanapuram Mandal, Wanaparthy District

6. Waheed, R/O Kothakota, Wanaparthy District

7. Adarsh, R/O Kothakota, Wanaparthy District

8. Radhakrishna (absconding), R/O Madanapuram Mandal, Wanaparthy District.









The gang was formed through acquaintances and conducted reconnaissance in residential colonies during nighttime. They identified and stole motorcycles parked outside houses using duplicate keys. The stolen bikes were sold at low prices, and the proceeds were shared among the members. In the case of the complainant's bike, four accused—Gandhi Chinna, Nagaraju, Vamshi, and Rafi—stole the scooter and sold it to Naveen for ₹20,000.

The police recovered 35 stolen bikes, including:





Royal Enfield: 3

HF Deluxe: 4

Apache: 1

Activa & other scooters: 6

Pulsar: 5

Glamour: 2

Passion Pro & Passion Plus: 3

Yamaha: 2

Honda Shine & Honda Livo: 5

Hero Splendor: 2

Unicorn: 2

The total value of the recovered bikes is estimated at ₹30 lakhs.





Under the directives of SP T. Srinivas Rao and Additional SP K. Guna Sekhar, a special team was formed, led by DSP K. Satyanarayana, CI T. Srinu, and SI Kalyan Rao. On 02.12.2024, at 5:00 AM, the team conducted a vehicle check near the Gadwal Government Hospital and intercepted a suspect on a bike. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the theft and disclosed information about the other gang members and their crimes.





Two of the accused are still absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.





SP T. Srinivas Rao commended SI Kalyan Rao and team members Chandrayya (PC-3221) and Ismail (PC-3220) for their outstanding efforts in solving the case and announced a cash reward for their exemplary performance.





The investigation continues to ensure all culprits are brought to justice.



