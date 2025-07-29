Kavitha to Undertake 72-Hour Fast for BC Bill Implementation

Telangana Jagruti President and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K. Kavitha has announced plans to stage a 72-hour fast on August 4, 5, and 6, to highlight the urgent need for the Backward Classes (BC) Bill. Speaking at a media conference at the Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad, she expressed her intention to increase pressure on both central and state governments to act on the proposed legislation.

Kavitha urged the Congress Party to demonstrate its commitment to the BC Bill by convening an all-party meeting and taking the matter to Delhi without delay. She dismissed the ongoing protests led by the Congress in Delhi is aimed solely at the Bihar elections, asserting that the party is taking a prolonged approach to an issue that demands immediate attention.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kavitha accused its leaders of shirking their responsibility instead of supporting the needs of Backward Classes. Her fast aims to bring focus to the critical need for the implementation of the BC Bill and galvanise both political will and public support for the cause.