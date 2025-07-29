Live
- Triptii Dimri: I’ve seen and faced things, not raised my voice against them
- Female engineers lead in career clarity as AI/ML emerges top choice
- Three held for planting explosive material at overcrowded Bengaluru bus stop
- India's industrial and logistics sector hits new leasing peak in H1 2025, e-commerce emerges as top contributor
- India Inc’s CSR spending rises 29pc in FY22-FY24, education & healthcare lead: Report
- Kavitha to Undertake 72-Hour Fast for BC Bill Implementation
- I’m hoping this is just the start: Divya Deshmukh
- ORS affordable, effective healthcare solution for dehydration & diarrhoea: Nadda
- Three terrorists killed in Op Mahadev were involved in Pahalgam terror attack: HM Shah
- Grok AI to Launch Text-to-Video Generation Feature in October for Premium Users
Kavitha to Undertake 72-Hour Fast for BC Bill Implementation
Telangana Jagruti President and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K. Kavitha has announced plans to stage a 72-hour fast on August 4, 5, and 6, to highlight the urgent need for the Backward Classes (BC) Bill.
Telangana Jagruti President and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K. Kavitha has announced plans to stage a 72-hour fast on August 4, 5, and 6, to highlight the urgent need for the Backward Classes (BC) Bill. Speaking at a media conference at the Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad, she expressed her intention to increase pressure on both central and state governments to act on the proposed legislation.
Kavitha urged the Congress Party to demonstrate its commitment to the BC Bill by convening an all-party meeting and taking the matter to Delhi without delay. She dismissed the ongoing protests led by the Congress in Delhi is aimed solely at the Bihar elections, asserting that the party is taking a prolonged approach to an issue that demands immediate attention.
Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kavitha accused its leaders of shirking their responsibility instead of supporting the needs of Backward Classes. Her fast aims to bring focus to the critical need for the implementation of the BC Bill and galvanise both political will and public support for the cause.