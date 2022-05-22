KCR and Arvind Kejriwal leaves to Chandigarh after lunchon meeting

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Delhi C.M Arvind Kejriwal have left for their tour to Chandigarh where they will be meeting families of the martyred farmers who died during the anti-farm law protest.

As per media coordinator of C.M KCR, "Around hour long luncheon meeting of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal concluded just now. Both discussed issues related to country's Federal structure, states contributions in national growth and political issues."



The media coordinator said both the Chief Ministers left the residence of Arwind Kejriwal and both the chief ministers are on way to Chandigarh together.

