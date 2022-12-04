Mahabubnagar: Free English Grammar books distributed

Mahabubnagar: The free 'Basic English Grammar' books were distributed to the 10th class students of Zillah Parishad High School at Velikicherla village at a programme organised by the school authorities at the school premises on Saturday.

As many as 50 free 'Basic English Grammar' books written by former English Teacher late M Galaiah were distributed to the students.

Informing about this, senior teacher P Balaliangaiah said that the Venkateshwarlu and Srinivasulu both sons of former teacher Galaiah, visited the school and remembered about the contributions made by their father for ensuring that the students learn English grammar in an easy way.

In an attempt to make English grammar easier for the students, earlier Galaiah had written the book with the title 'Basic English Grammar'. As part of remembrance of their father's memory, they distributed 50 free books to the SSC students of the government school and hoped that the students will utilize the opportunity to learn English Grammar easily and gain command on English subject.

School principal Kavita, thanked the donors for distributing free Basic Grammar Books for the students and said that the simple and easy way of presenting English Grammar is definitely going to help the students get command on the grammar and can learn English easily.

Radhakrishna Reddy, Suresh Babu, Ravinder, Suvarna, Vijaya Laxmi, Naveen, Jaya Laxmi, Ikram CRP and others participated in the programme.