Minister refutes buzz on cancellation of sops

Hyderabad: Dispelling rumours that the survey by the State government would result in cancellation of ration cards or health cards, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Wednesday that the aim of the survey was to design welfare schemes and the development plans would be based on the survey’s findings.

The Minister on Wednesday launched the comprehensive caste survey at Shankarpalli village in Rangareddy district. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister urged the people to cooperate with the household survey and make it a grand success. The Minister emphasised that the survey was intended to improve political, educational, and employment opportunities in Telangana. He also criticised certain individuals for spreading false information regarding the discontinuation of ration cards and announced that survey stickers will be placed on homes as part of the first phase of this three-day initiative.

The comprehensive household survey commenced across Telangana on Wednesday, with Ministers and elected representatives initiating the process in various districts. As part of the survey, the officials started conducting door-to-door visits to collect social and economic data. The survey covers a broad range of questions totalling 75, focusing on assets, debts, income levels, family members, overseas or interstate relocations, and political representations, if any. The surveyors were recording detailed information about the head of the household and family members, including phone numbers, occupations, and job details. If a family member has moved abroad or to another State, the survey collects specific reasons for relocation, such as higher education, employment, business, marriage, or other needs.