MLA GMR sheds light on devpt in region

Mahabubnagar: Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudan Reddy participated in the Gram Sabha held at Lal Kota village in Chin-na Chintakunta Mandal, where he addressed the public and highlighted the achievements of the Congress government. He urged eligible residents who have not yet benefited from Indiramma Housing and ration cards to submit applications during the Gram Sabha to ensure they receive the benefits.

The MLA outlined the region’s developments, including the establishment of a degree college, court, and 100-bed hospital in Devarakadra, and the setup of an inter-college at Chinna Chintakunta. He also men-tioned the construction of an international school at Dharmagnapur village and the groundbreaking cer-emony for a Rs 110 crore elevated corridor and ghat road project at Kurumurthy temple.

Following his address, the MLA inaugurated a new health sub-center and gram panchayat building in the village.