MP Mallu Ravi and MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Participate in Vishwakarma Jayanti Celebrations

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi and MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy promised their continuous support for the development of Vishwabrahmins.

The grand celebrations of Virat Vishwakarma Jayanti were held on Tuesday at the Sri Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy Temple in the district headquarters, organized by the Vishwabrahmin community. Speaking on the occasion, the MP and MLA assured their cooperation for the upliftment of Vishwabrahmins and also pledged to contribute to the development of the temple.

They emphasized the importance of supporting traditional artisans and affirmed that their government is committed to the welfare and progress of all communities. Before the event, they participated in special prayers at the temple.

As part of the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations, flag hoisting, Navagraha Puja, Vishwakarma Maha Yajna, and Purnahuti were performed. Later, a grand procession of Lord Vishwakarma took place through the streets of the town, accompanied by drums, dances, and cultural performances. The event saw the participation of Councillor Lalitha, Temple Committee President Pandu Chari, Swarnakar Association President Kondoju Pratap Chari, and other members of the community.