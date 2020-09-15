Municipal reforms kick in : TS-bPASS gets Assembly nod

Hyderabad: The decision to include the clause to demolish illegal structures without even serving notices in TS-bPASS was a well thought-out decision to prevent law breakers from knocking on the doors of the courts and getting stay orders.

The government felt the need to create a sense of fear among those who violate the rules and resort to occupying nalas, lakes and taking up illegal constructions on government land, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao told the Assembly.

KTR was responding to the objections raised by leader of Congress Legislature party in the Assembly Bhatti Vikramarka to this decision of the government. All these years, no tough action was taken against such violators.

The TRS government won't show any tolerance towards the law violators, KTR said, adding that the authority to self-certify has been given to the people and hence now the onus is on them not to violate the rules and deceive the government.

Later, the Assembly passed the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) Bill. As per the Bill, citizens constructing houses in 75 sq yards to 600 sq yards can seek instant permission for constructions through self-certification under the TS-bPASS and start their construction work.

"Self-certification and deemed approvals in 21 days are some of the highlights of this legislation in municipal reforms," he said, adding that no other government in the country has introduced such a policy.

The minister said the state-level TS-bPASS Chasing Cell will be established to ensure that all the proposals under the Single Window System are disposed off within the timeframe of 21 days and will also coordinate with the line departments for adherence to the timelines.

The district-level Special Task Force Committee headed by the District Collector and in case of the GHMC, the Zonal Commissioner, will verify all approvals issued on the Self-Certification basis and in case of any misrepresentation of facts, the permission will be cancelled.