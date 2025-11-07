Live
- High voter turnout shows people want change, says Prashant Kishor; NDA credits Nitish governance
- Cold Weather Begins in Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 14.8°C in Adilabad and 17.4°C in Hyderabad
- Stray dog menace: Supreme Court issues fresh directions, orders fencing of public places
- Delhi Airport dislocations Air Traffic Control Issue Leads to Over 100 Flight Detainments
- During the era of slavery, Vande Mataram became voice of India’s awakening: PM Modi
- Smith to lead NSW in Sheffield Shield for first time in 8 years
- Hyderabad to Host South Asia’s Biggest Poultry Expo from November 26 to 28
- Manju Aggarwal Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025 at Banjara Hills
- Bharti Airtel shares drop following Singtel-related block sale
- Showness celebrates “Pro Liss Day,” setting new standards in hair rejuvenation
Officials assess crops damaged in gale, storm
Collector Rahul Sharma, along with officials from concerned department inspected crops destroyed by gale in the district on Thursday.He visited the...
Collector Rahul Sharma, along with officials from concerned department inspected crops destroyed by gale in the district on Thursday.
He visited the Lenkala Gadda forest fringe fields in Palimela mandal, where officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture and Forest departments reported that a sudden gale had damaged crops and uprooted trees. They estimated that about 30 to 50 hectares of cotton, chilli and paddy were destroyed by the storm.
Officials said farmers should not harvest the damaged fields and that departments will make preliminary loss assessments and submit reports to the government so that compensation can be arranged.
Because vehicles could not reach some spots, the Collector rode a motorcycle with Forest department officials to examine the uprooted trees on site.
He directed the Forest department to count the trees fell in the forest area and submit a report. He also asked for fresh plantations where trees were uprooted and for steps to restore the forests.
District Forest officer Naveen Reddy, Horticulture officer Sunil, Agriculture officer Babu Rao, DPRO Srinivas, Tahsildar Anil, MPDO Sai Pawan and other officials were present.