Order inquiry in SLBC incident: Harish

Hyderabad: Expressing anguish over the delay and lack of progress in the relief efforts in the SLBC tunnel works, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded the State government to support the families of the workers and urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a detailed inquiry in the incident.

The BRS leader said that it has been 50 days since the SLBC tunnel accident took place due to the negligence of the Revanth government. However, there has been no progress in the government’s relief efforts. This is a very painful situation. The family members who are in deep grief should be supported. The negligence of the state government has put the lives of eight innocent people in question. It has filled their families with great sadness, he said. The Congress government, which has completely failed to save those trapped in the tunnel, has taken out the bodies of two and washed off its hands, he alleged.

The BRS leader said that when such a big accident happens and the entire country was waiting with hope that they will be brought out safely, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is completely negligent in this matter. The government failed to take precautions while carrying out work in the tunnel, and failed to take appropriate measures immediately after the accident. Nothing has been done so far except going to the tunnel for seeking publicity, he said.