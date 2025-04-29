Police seized 180 ganja plants, Worth Rs.18 Lakhs

Adilabad: Police unearthed a ganja (cannabis) plantation in agricultural field at Salyada village of Echoda mandal in Adilabad district.

Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan, Addressing media persons at Echoda police station on Tuesday. Said that acting on tip off, police seized about 180 Ganja plants ready for harvest, worth approximately Rs.18 Lakhs on Monday evening.

Arrested four persons, Chakati Sonerao, Durva Lavakush, and Arka Janjubapu, Durva Arun of the same village.

SP said that each Ganja (cannabis) plat approximately worth Rs.10,000 in the open market and four cases have been registered against four of them.

Akhil Mahajan said that, police administration is working tirelessly to eradicate Ganja throughout the district. Also said special teams have been formed to find the cannabis suppliers, traders and users in the district.

Any information can be provided to the message to your SP number 8712659973 and the details of the person who provide information will be kept confidential.

SP congratulated the staff who worked hard to seize the Ganja plants.

Utnoor ASP Kajal Singh, Inspector E.Bheemesh, Sub inspector Tirupathi and others were present.