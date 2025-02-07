Rabid dog attacks 5 people

Gadwal: In a shocking incident, five people were bitten by a rabid dog in the Old Police Station Colony of Aija Municipality. Among them, a young boy named Harikrishna suffered a severe injury to his left-hand finger.

He was immediately shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment, while the other victims re-ceived Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) at the local Primary Health Center (PHC) before being sent home.

Residents blame the growing menace of stray dogs on municipal officials’ corruption and negligence. Due to their inaction, mutton, chicken, and fish shops have been operating along both sides of the main road, attracting stray dogs and increasing the risk of attacks. In the past, multiple road accidents caused by stray dogs have resulted in the loss of lives, especially among bike riders.

Adding to the public frustration, an Integrated Veg & Non-Veg Market, built at a significant cost, remains unused—an example of administrative failure. Citizens are urging District Collector BM Santosh to take immediate action against negligent municipal officers and ensure proper governance to prevent further mishaps.