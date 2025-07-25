Rain fury: CM Revanth directs Collectors to be on toes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued orders to the District Collectors to remain alert in wake of heavy rains. He directed that steps be taken to immediately resolve the problems of waterlogging, traffic jams and power outages in low-lying areas and to respond to people’s complaints immediately.

The Chief Minister, who is in Delhi, spoke to the CMO (Chief Minister Office) officials and enquired about the flood situation and the safety of people in low lying areas. Following heavy rains in the state, Revanth Reddy has issued the orders of putting all the district Collectors on high alert. The Collectors were instructed to update the IMD forecast on rain to people and review the situation with all departments regularly. The CM ordered all the departments to work in coordination without causing any inconvenience to the dwellers in the heavy rain hit areas and take appropriate relief measures.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the authorities to alert people residing close to Ponds and Water Bodies which are brimming with flood waters. The officials were also ordered to take rescue operations in flood hit locations under the GHMC limits. All precautions should be taken to avoid loss of property and life anywhere in the state.

The Chief Minister ordered that officials should be available in the districts to deal with any situation arising due to rains and floods to provide all kinds of support during rescue and relief operations. The CM suggested that the higher authorities should be in touch with the Collectors and review the situation constantly.