Rajanna temple’s utsavam idols relocated

Rajanna Sircilla: Aspart of the ongoing development and expansion works at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy (Rajanna) temple in Vemulawada, the Utsava Murthulu (festival idols) were relocated to the nearby Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy Temple on Saturday.

Amidst Vedic chants, priests carried the idols of Sri Parvati Raja Rajeshwara Swamy and Sri Lakshmi Anantha Padmanabha Swamy in a grand procession to the Bhimeshwara Temple. The event witnessed the participation of Vemulawada MLA and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, his son Aadi Karthik, Temple EO Rama Devi, RDO Radhabhai and BJP State leader Pratap Ramakrishna, among others.

Following the ritual transfer, Aadi launched paid services (Arjita Sevas) and Kode Mokku offerings at the Bhimeshwara Temple. He later had darshan of Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy and performed special prayers.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas detailed the progress of the Rajanna Temple’s development and expansion project. The MLA revealed that the first phase of works—estimated at Rs 118 crore—includes major road expansions and temple infrastructure upgrades. “The government’s goal is to develop the temple to serve devotees comfortably for the next hundred years,” Srinivas stated. Srinivas announced that Sringeri Peethadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Vidushekhara Bharati Swamiji will visit the Rajanna Kshetram on October 19 to review the development activities.

He appealed to devotees to accord a grand welcome to the seer.