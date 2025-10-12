Live
- Venkaiah urges graduates to champion women’s empowerment
- Eatala joins 48-hour hunger strike
- Victory or defeat can’t affect me: Jagga Reddy
- Surekha feuds with Ponguleti over Medaram temple funds
- Work on mana ‘T-Square’ to begin next month
- Jubilee Hills by-election notification to be released tomorrow
- Youth killed in US: Govt announces ex gratia of Rs 5 L
- Komatireddy stresses role of pharma graduates in global innovation
- Rain Forecast for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Sciver-Brunt, Ecclestone power England to 89-run win over SL
Rajanna temple’s utsavam idols relocated
Rajanna Sircilla: Aspart of the ongoing development and expansion works at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy (Rajanna) temple in Vemulawada, the Utsava...
Rajanna Sircilla: Aspart of the ongoing development and expansion works at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy (Rajanna) temple in Vemulawada, the Utsava Murthulu (festival idols) were relocated to the nearby Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy Temple on Saturday.
Amidst Vedic chants, priests carried the idols of Sri Parvati Raja Rajeshwara Swamy and Sri Lakshmi Anantha Padmanabha Swamy in a grand procession to the Bhimeshwara Temple. The event witnessed the participation of Vemulawada MLA and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, his son Aadi Karthik, Temple EO Rama Devi, RDO Radhabhai and BJP State leader Pratap Ramakrishna, among others.
Following the ritual transfer, Aadi launched paid services (Arjita Sevas) and Kode Mokku offerings at the Bhimeshwara Temple. He later had darshan of Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy and performed special prayers.
Speaking to the media, Srinivas detailed the progress of the Rajanna Temple’s development and expansion project. The MLA revealed that the first phase of works—estimated at Rs 118 crore—includes major road expansions and temple infrastructure upgrades. “The government’s goal is to develop the temple to serve devotees comfortably for the next hundred years,” Srinivas stated. Srinivas announced that Sringeri Peethadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Vidushekhara Bharati Swamiji will visit the Rajanna Kshetram on October 19 to review the development activities.
He appealed to devotees to accord a grand welcome to the seer.