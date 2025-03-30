Revanth Cabinet expansion hits fresh roadblock

Hyderabad: The ongoing internal dynamics within the Congress party have once again led to the postponement of the much-anticipated cabinet expansion, which was tentatively scheduled for April 3.

Despite detailed discussions between AICC leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders such as PCC president Mahesh Goud, the expansion process has hit a roadblock. Sources indicate that the party had shortlisted some leaders for induction into the cabinet, considering caste and regional representation. However, the decision has sparked dissatisfaction among party members, particularly due to the large number of aspirants, including those who joined Congress from BRS after its victory in the state.

To address the growing dissent, the party high command has decided to engage with disgruntled leaders before finalising and announcing the new ministers. The passage of key bills, including 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) and the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), has intensified demands for fair representation from these communities.

Additionally, leaders from the composite districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad have been pressing for adequate representation in the cabinet. At present, the cabinet comprises 12 members, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The existing composition includes four members from the Reddy community, two each from BC and SC categories, and one each from Brahmin, Kamma, Velama, and ST groups.

With six vacancies remaining, aspirants from Nalgonda, Warangal, and Mahabubnagar have intensified their efforts to secure a cabinet position. The party high command had initially planned to induct two BCs, one ST (Lambada), one SC (Madiga), one Reddy, and one minority leader. However, given the current unrest within the party, the AICC is expected to take additional time before making a final announcement regarding the ministerial appointments.