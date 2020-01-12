Top
Rs 40 crore allocated for Buggavagu, says Minister Ajay Kumar

Highlights

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Saturday said that Rs 40 crore was allocated for Buggavagu project to push farming activities.

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Saturday said that Rs 40 crore was allocated for Buggavagu project to push farming activities.

As part of second phase of Palle Pragathi, he planted saplings at villages in Raghunadhapalem mandal. On the occasion, Ajay Kumar stated that tenders were being finalised for the local irrigation project that will fill lakes and water bodies on both sides of the roads.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been keen on developing the rural areas through the unique programme, he said.

Palle Pragathi will help in finding the problems in the villages and also to fix them on the spot. He asked the officials to provide basic facilities in the villages through the programme, he stated.

