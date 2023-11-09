Live
SC stays execution of non-bailable warrant against Randeep Surjewala
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that a non-bailable warrant against Congress National Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala be kept in abeyance for now and not be immediately executed.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, granted a period of four weeks to the senior Congress political leader to approach the trial court for cancellation of the non-bailable warrant issued in relation to an FIR registered against Surjewala in 2000.
“The petitioner is granted liberty to move an application for cancellation of non-bailable warrant to trial court within a period of four weeks,” ordered the Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra.
The Bench said that the warrant issued by the Varanasi Special MP/MLA Court on November 7 will not be executed for the next five weeks.
The top court decided to take up the matter for urgent hearing after an out-of-turn mentioning was made by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on Surjewala’s behalf.
Singhvi explained that a non-bailable warrant was issued by the trial court despite the verdict being reserved by the Allahabad High Court on Surjewala’s plea seeking quashing of the criminal case.