Live
- Pawan Kalyan participates in BJP- Jana Sena meeting in Miyapur
- MYMUL to establish UHT unit at a cost of Rs 120 crores
- Synthetic track crying for attention
- Quthubullapur MLA campaigns in Jeedimetla, highlights constituency development
- ‘Perfume’ review: An interesting investigative crime drama
- Uber rolls out ‘Pro’ rewards programme for drivers in 12 cities
- Uttarkashi tunnel: PM Modi dials Dhami, reviews rescue operation
- Row over appointment of public prosecutor for Calcutta HC
- Delhi HC upholds Centre's extradition decision in Oman family murder case
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Tirumalagiri
Just In
Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Tirumalagiri
Highlights
Secunderabad Cantonment Congress MLA candidate Venela conducted a roadshow as part of election campaign in Lal bazaar
Secunderabad Cantonment Congress MLA candidate Venela conducted a roadshow as part of election campaign in Lal bazaar, Central Batri, sikh village, Tirumulagiri, gandhi nagar S. P colony, pension line, bapuji nagar and sanjeev nagar in Friday and sought votes from the people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS