  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Tirumalagiri

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Tirumalagiri
x
Highlights

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress MLA candidate Venela conducted a roadshow as part of election campaign in Lal bazaar

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress MLA candidate Venela conducted a roadshow as part of election campaign in Lal bazaar, Central Batri, sikh village, Tirumulagiri, gandhi nagar S. P colony, pension line, bapuji nagar and sanjeev nagar in Friday and sought votes from the people.













Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X