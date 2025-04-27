Security forces discover massive Maoist tunnel in Karregutta hills during combing operations

Combing operations by security forces continued for a sixth consecutive day in the Karregutta hills, located along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Intensive search operations are underway in the forests, with forces surrounding the Karregutta region from all directions.

During the operations, security personnel discovered a massive underground tunnel, believed to have been constructed to shelter up to 1,000 Maoists. Reports indicate that the tunnel is spacious, featuring a large open area inside, along with provisions for water and other facilities. It is suspected that Maoists lived within this tunnel for several months. Officials have suggested that Maoists might currently be facing severe food shortages.

The government and security forces have resolved to continue the operation until all the hills where Maoists may be hiding are completely surrounded.

Focusing on the Mulugu district's Venkatapuram border, the operation extends deep into Chhattisgarh, covering areas from Kothapalli to Bheemarampadu, Kasturipadu, Chinnautlapalli, Pedautlapalli, Pujarikanker, Gunjaparthi, Nambi, Elimidi, Nadipalli, and Galgam. Thousands of personnel are methodically advancing towards the hilltops in an effort to gain full control over the Karregutta hills, which stretch approximately 90 kilometres to Rudraram.

After considerable difficulty, security forces managed to climb part of the hills on Saturday evening and discovered the suspected Maoist tunnel. So far, officials have recovered the bodies of three female Maoists, along with weapons and a large quantity of explosive material.

Despite widespread rumours on Saturday that a large number of Maoists had been killed, officials have not yet confirmed these reports.

Security personnel also suspect that many Maoists hiding in the hills are suffering from dehydration and that their health conditions are deteriorating rapidly. Meanwhile, the ongoing operation continues without pause.