State govt in a pickle as crucial Kaleshwaram project files go missing

Hyderabad: As the term for the Justice PC Ghose Commission of enquiry into the Kaleshwaram project is set to conclude in July, the state government is reportedly facing difficulties in submitting comprehensive documentary evidence regarding the project's approval and that of its three barrages. It is understood that some important files related to these approvals have gone missing. The state irrigation wing has already furnished some documents to the Commission by the deadline of 30 June.

Official sources have indicated that while the irrigation wing was supposed to submit certain crucial documents, these were found to be missing within the department. The Commission specifically requested the government to provide all minutes of the cabinet meeting concerning the approval of Kaleshwaram and its three barrages. Sources suggest that the Medigadda barrage, in particular, was constructed without formal approval, and relevant evidence to this effect has also been forwarded to the Commission.

Officials have confirmed that a few important documents pertaining to the Kaleshwaram project have indeed disappeared. It is reported that irrigation officials have requested higher authorities for more time to provide the complete details of this project, given the issue of the missing files.

Jala Soudha, the head office of the state irrigation wing, was the central hub for all official activities related to the preparation of project files and documents. Irrigation officials have stated that it will take some time to collect details from the Executive Engineers-in-Chief (ENCs) who worked under the project. Regarding the Kaleshwaram project, senior officials of the Finance Department and the General Administration Department are reported to be actively searching for the missing records of the cabinet meeting minutes, with both wings working to unearth these crucial files.