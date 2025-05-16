State to introduce KA-model licensed surveyor system

Hyderabad: The Revenue Department is developing a special plan to introduce a successful Licensed Surveyor System, similar to that of Karnataka. As part of this, the State government plans to recruit around 5,000 licensed surveyors.

Minister of Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday, announced that measures are being put in place to enhance the efficiency and transparency of land transactions in order to better serve farmers.

As part of these measures, a Licensed Surveyor System similar to that of Karnataka will be recruited. Eligible candidates will undergo selection and training at the Telangana Survey Training Academy.

Two senior officials from the Survey Department have recently examined the licensed survey system in Karnataka and submitted their findings in a report. The government is making efforts to implement this system based on their recommendations, he emphasised.

The Licensed Surveyor Scheme was initiated in Karnataka following amendments to the State Land Revenue Act in 1999 and became operational in 2005-06. This programme involves the creation of a mutation sketch prior to land registration, which includes detailed information about land boundaries, area, and ownership for the properties being purchased.

Currently, there are 6,000 licensed surveyors and 4,000 government surveyors working in Karnataka. On average, each licensed surveyor processes about 23 applications monthly, generating an income of around Rs 30,000. Licensed surveyors are responsible for conducting surveys and preparing sketches before registration, which they then upload to the portal.