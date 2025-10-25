Students should take part in nation-building: Guv

Siddipet: Governor Vishnu Dev Varma on Friday emphasised that students of the Kaveri University should actively participate in rebuilding the nation by creating agricultural wealth through innovative technologies.

During a visit to the Kaveri Seed Research Centre and Kaveri University located at Gauraram village, Wargal mandal, Siddipet district, the Governor inaugurated the Integrated Research Centre and addressed the gathering.

Varma stated that a new revolution in agriculture must begin; outcomes of agricultural research should directly benefit farmers. He urged research students to acquire value-based, high-quality education and grow into eminent scientists.

“Young scientists have the potential to achieve great things; they must move forward with that confidence,” he said.

The Governor noted that Kaveri University, being the first Agritech varsity in the country, is integrating advanced technologies in research and encouraging students to provide outstanding service at the grassroots level. He added that students should become beacons of social change and use their knowledge to build a bright future.

He hoped that the seed research centre, which is moving forward with a vision to prioritise practical knowledge and multi-disciplinary education, would achieve remarkable success and earn national recognition.

Speaking about innovation, Varma highlighted that the development of drone technology should continue, as it plays a crucial role in everyday life. He stressed the importance of using natural and organic fertilisers to enhance soil fertility and produce healthy food without harming the environment. During the visit, the Governor reviewed the university’s progress, advanced research facilities and laboratories in entomology, pathology, breeding and physiology. He visited an exhibition organised by students, featuring drone technologies, robotics, 3D printing, AR and VR models and agricultural innovations.

Later, Chancellor GV Bhaskar Rao and Vice-Chancellor Praveen Rao assured that the university would continue to stand as a model for the nation through its ground-breaking research. They noted that joint research projects between Kaveri Seeds company and the university would greatly strengthen the State’s agricultural sector.

Among those present were district collector Haimavathi, Police Commissioner Vijay Kumar, ACP Narsinglu, RDO Chandrakala, MRO Raghuveera Reddy, registrar Srinivasulu, director of student Welfare Harsha Polasani, deans (agriculture) Pratap Kumar Reddy and (engineering) Dr Konda Srinivas.