TCA District Committees record statements with CID

Hyderabad: The secretaries from various districts of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) appeared before the CID on Thursday and recorded their statements regarding the alleged misuse of funds released by the BCCI for cricket development.

They submitted crucial evidence to CID officials related to the alleged misappropriation of approximately Rs 12 crore over the past ten years, which was shown in the accounts under the names of HCA district units.

On this occasion, they requested that criminal cases be registered and a thorough investigation be conducted against former HCA office-bearers and district secretaries from the last ten years. The individuals named include Chekuri Venkat – Khammam Chaganti Srinivas – Warangal Kodati Pradeep -Adilabad M Rajasekhar – Mahbubnagar A Rajender Reddy-Medak Venkat Reddy– Nizamabad, Agam Rao – Karimnagar Syed Ameenuddin –Nalgonda. They urged the authorities to take strict action against them.