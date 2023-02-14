Teach both BRS & BJP a befitting lesson, Cong urges people

Kamareddy: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Madanmohan on Monday asked the people to defeat the both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi parties, which are hindering the development of the country and the State and urged them to support Congress for the welfare of the people.

As a part of Gadapa Gadapaku Congress programme, he visited the houses of Padmajeevadi village of Sadashiva Nagar mandal. Speaking on the occasion, the TPCC vice president said that the milestone of 7,000 house visits has been crossed in Padmajeevadi village of Sadashiva Nagar mandal.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government is selling the country to some businessmen and inciting religious hatred among the people. He emphasised that by making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, the mixed economy system in the country will be strengthened, which will lead to economic development of the poor people. He asked the people to teach both BJP and BRS a lesson by voting to Congress in both State and Country.

The new campaign "Gadapa Gadapaku Congress" is rapidly progressing in Yellareddy Constituency, he said. TPCC vice-president and all Congress party leaders & workers have visited nearly 7000 homes across Ramareddy, Nagireddy pet, Gandhari, Tadwai, and Sadasiva nagar mandals. The campaign will move forward until every door in the remaining mandals in the Yellareddy constituency is covered. He also said that with a vision to increase the interactions between Congress leaders and people in Yellareddy Constituency, our party senior leaders and members are participating and making the initiative successful. Madan Mohan said that visiting 7000 doors within the launch of the Gadapa Gadapaku Congress program in 21 days is truly an achievement.

Through this people-specific programme, Madan Mohan and his party members are on their way to analysing issues of the people in the Yellareddy constituency are currently facing and also exposing the failures of the BRS & BJP governments.

Meanwhile, the Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra of Congress-an extension of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has been also flagging a success symbol in the Yellareddy constituency, Kamareddy district of Telangana. Madan Mohan is conducting meetings with Congress party members and leaders to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the party.