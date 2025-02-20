Telangana Assembly Special Sessions from March 1, Focus on SC Categorization and BC Reservations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly will hold special sessions from March 1, continuing for five days. The state government plans to introduce three key bills during the session, with a major focus on Scheduled Caste (SC) categorization and Backward Class (BC) reservations.

As part of its commitment to BC welfare, the government is set to propose bills granting 42% reservations for BCs in political, educational, and employment sectors. The Assembly will conduct detailed discussions before giving legal approval to these bills.

Meanwhile, the Parliament session is scheduled to begin on March 10, the same day Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Delhi. During his visit, he will seek the Central government’s support for BC reservations. If the Center does not approve, the Telangana government is reportedly planning to intensify its fight.

To strengthen its stance, the state is considering taking an all-party delegation to Delhi. CM Revanth Reddy is expected to send letters to all political parties soon, urging them to join the effort. Additionally, the Telangana Assembly Budget Session is likely to be held in the third week of March.