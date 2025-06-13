Telangana ECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced

The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2025 counselling schedule has been officially released, allowing students who have completed their polytechnic studies to gain direct entry into the second year of B.Tech and B.Pharmacy courses, starting from tomorrow, June 14. The announcement was made by Professor Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the State Council of Higher Education and Chair of the Admissions Committee.

According to the schedule issued by Sridevasena, State Commissioner of Technical Education and Convener of Admissions, the counselling process will occur in two phases.

The first phase will commence with slot booking, which will be available from June 14 to 18. Certificate verification is set to take place from June 17 to 19, followed by the opportunity for students to register their web options from June 17 to 21. Seat allocation is scheduled for June 25, with successful candidates required to report online by June 29.

The second phase of counselling will begin on July 11, with applications accepted from July 11 to 13. Certificate verification will occur on July 14, and students can submit their web options until July 15. Seat allocation is planned for July 18, with online reporting due by July 20. Students are required to join their assigned colleges by July 23.

Additionally, spot admission guidelines will be issued on July 22, with the completion of spot admissions set for July 29, following the established timetable.